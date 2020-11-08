Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 103,764 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $214,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

