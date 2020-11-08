Allworth Financial LP Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.