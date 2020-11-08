Allworth Financial LP Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

MO opened at $37.27 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.