Allworth Financial LP Sells 58 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,308,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

