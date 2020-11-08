Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

