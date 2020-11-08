Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $626,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.