Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.42.

AMP stock opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,996. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

