AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $111.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.