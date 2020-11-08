Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

AMGN opened at $231.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

