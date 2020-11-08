Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $61.10

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

