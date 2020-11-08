Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $120.82. Approximately 592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

