Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

