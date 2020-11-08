Arbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

