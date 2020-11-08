Arbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

