Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ACRE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 361,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

