Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

