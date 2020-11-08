Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

