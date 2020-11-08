Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 307,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

