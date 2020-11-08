AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

