AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

