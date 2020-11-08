AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.