AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

