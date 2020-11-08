AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345,978 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 90,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.