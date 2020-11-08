Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $190.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at $130,636,264.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $37,702,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 245,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

