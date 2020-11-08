B. Riley Boosts SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Price Target to $7.00

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTX. TheStreet raised SMTC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $110.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
