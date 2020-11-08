B. Riley Boosts SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Price Target to $7.00

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTX. TheStreet raised SMTC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $110.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

