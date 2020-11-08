B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Insiders acquired 138,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

