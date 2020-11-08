Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

BBVA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $465,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 963,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 157,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

