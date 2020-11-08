Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

BBVA stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 963,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 157,452 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

