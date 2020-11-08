Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG.L) (LON:BIRG) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Approximately 317,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,668,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.21 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

