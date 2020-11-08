Barclays Increases Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $37.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.