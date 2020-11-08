Barclays Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 527.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.