Barclays Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $53.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.