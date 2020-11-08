Barclays Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $53.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.
EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $45.76.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.