BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $58.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $938,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 279,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

