BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $58.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
BCE stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $938,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 279,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
