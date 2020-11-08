Benchmark Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $210.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.39.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.