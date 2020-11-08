Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.