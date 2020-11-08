Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

