BidaskClub Lowers Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

