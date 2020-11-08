BidaskClub Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

