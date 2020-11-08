BidaskClub Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to “Sell”

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $67,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

