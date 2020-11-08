Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $302.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $306.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

