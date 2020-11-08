BitBall (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $577,834.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $577,834.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,225.57 or 0.99868628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001029 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00019642 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,497 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

