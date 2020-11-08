Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $985,634.70 and $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

