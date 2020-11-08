Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKH. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 215,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 203,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

