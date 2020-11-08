Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $324.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

