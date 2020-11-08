Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

