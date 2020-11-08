Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.06. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

