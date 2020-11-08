Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $24.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

WHD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cactus by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cactus by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

