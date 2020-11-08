Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

