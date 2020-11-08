Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

SPLK opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.