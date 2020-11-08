Cambridge Trust Co. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

